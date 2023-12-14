High drama as visually challenged students go out to meet MLA Gogi

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, December 13

High drama witnessed at the Vocational Rehabilitation Centre for Blind here today when around 15 visually challenged students stood near the main gate on its premises, waiting for the gate to open so that they could go out and meet area MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi to air their grievances.

When asked about their grievances, the students levelled allegations against the management, stating that they were adversely affected by its high-handedness, which also openly threatened them with dire consequences. However, the management maintained that the students were being “misled” by some politically connected persons, who wanted to take hold of the centre.

As soon as the gate was opened, the students came out and started taking auto-rickshaws to meet the MLA in Ghumar Mandi.

Meanwhile, principal Sheela said: “The students have not sought any permission and in case something happens to any of them, who would be held responsible?.

The allegations

Students alleged that the management served food laced with some intoxicants and were too scared to speak openly about it. “The other day when a girl student was protesting, the management called her parents. They do not understand our plight,” said one of the students.

They said they had to drink contaminated water as water tanks were hardly cleaned. There was no proper security for students who had come from far-off places such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Staff allegedly has a rude demeanour. Courses that were stopped should be started again, the students demanded.

They said a video was being circulated on social media which shows how they served food infested by insects. “Where was the need for us to come out on roads if they listen and agree to our genuine demands? We are feeling helpless,” said another student.

Meanwhile, when The Tribune team went inside the centre where exams were going on and asked students if they faced any problems, most of the girl students said they were satisfied. On this, the protesting students said they were scared of the management and teachers.

No vested interest in institute: MLA

Students went to Gogi’s office in Ghumar Mandi and briefed him about their demands and issues. The MLA said he had no vested interest in the vocational rehabilitation centre, as alleged by many. He said he had provided many amenities to the school. “The students wanted to meet me, hence, I had told them to come today,” Gogi said.

What the mgmt says

Meanwhile, the management said it was a 50 year-old school and besides some minor issues, such agitating behaviour had never been witnessed among students. Founder director of the centre Sara Johnson alleged that a few representatives of AAP wanted to take hold of the institution and thus, were instigating students. “The innocent students are used for their vested interests,” she alleged.

“The students are not taking their exams. We have spoken to parents of many students, who also expressed their helplessness in the matter,” said a teacher. Another teacher said: “I request persons with vested interests not to mislead the students as they have a bright future ahead.”