High drama at eatery as insect found in biryani

Ludhiana, August 25
High drama was witnessed at Gyan Vegetarian restaurant near Clock Tower after a weevil was found in biryani that was served by the eatery.
Complainant Ashok Kumar said he ordered biryani from the restaurant and his worker got it at his place. “While me and my friend were eating the food, I saw a foreign object inside it. My friend, who had eaten that food, started vomiting,” he said.
The health team reached the spot and collected samples of the food which have been sent for testing. Action would be taken once the report arrives.
Food safety officer Satwinder Singh said the condition of the eatery kitchen was not in compliance with the safety standards. A challan has been issued to the restaurant for preparing food in unhygienic conditions.
