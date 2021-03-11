High-end server facility opened at Punjab Remote Sensing Centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

PS Acharya, head, NGP-NSDI, DST, GoI, has inaugurated a high-end server facility for the Punjab State Spatial Data Infrastructure (PSSDI) facility created at the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) under the joint collaborative project of the DST (GoI) and PRSC (Punjab Government).

Under the project, various thematic GIS data layers are being created and deployed for use of stakeholder departments. Dr Brijendra Pateriya, Director, PRSC, said under the project data of several themes such as agriculture, roads, industry, water resources, health facilities, urban and rural planning and development and forest would be made available in consultation and support from user agencies of the state and district authorities.

Acharya congratulated PSSDI team comprising PK Litoria, prinicpal investigator, Harpinder Singh, Dr SK Patel, Aarti Kochar, Co-PIs, Baljeet, system developer and project team of the PRSC for successfully completing the task in a timely manner with high-technical calibre. Dr Pateriya, Director, PRSC, requested, Dr Acharya for the DST support for the next phase of the project so that work at the village and block-level satellite resources mapping and GIS data development could be take-up soon which would be useful for the all-round development of the state and monitoring of the resource planning by the authorities concerned of the state. Dr Ajanta Goswami from the IIT, Roorkee, who was the guest of honour, expressed satisfaction on the kind of work the PRSC team was doing under various projects.