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Home / Ludhiana / High lemon prices due to short supply leave consumers sour

High lemon prices due to short supply leave consumers sour

Being sold at Rs 300-320 per kg; rates of onion, garlic, pea too surge

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:14 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Retailers believe prices of vegetables may ease in coming days. Inderjeet Verma
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Putting a dent in pockets of the common man, prices of a few vegetables have shot up sharply. Lemons, which were being sold at Rs 60-70 per kg, are now retailing at Rs 300-320 per kg due to a short supply. Not just lemons, onions are selling at Rs 75 per kg in the wholesale market, peas Rs 200 per kg and garlic around Rs 270 per kg.

A retailer at Dandi Swami Chowk, Gurmit Singh of Jaggi Vegetables, said there was a shortage of lemons, which had pushed up prices.

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“Lemons are expensive in the state due to a severe supply-demand gap. There has been a production shortfall in lemon-producing states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, due to which prices have risen in the state. Extreme weather conditions have led to a drop of up to 40 per cent in production,” he said.

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Not a commercial crop in Punjab

Farmer union leader Raghbir Singh Benipal said lemons were not cultivated extensively as a commercial crop in the state.

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“We get lemons from southern states, so prices depend on weather conditions there. Demand and supply are other factors that determine the rates of the produce,” he said.

Eateries using lemon powder

Many restaurant owners have started using lemon powder instead of fresh lemons as it is more economical.

“We have started using lemon powder, which has a similar taste, while hosting parties and other events as it is available at a much lower price,” said the manager of a restaurant on Ferozepur Road.

Though retailers believe prices may ease in coming days, lemon sales have currently declined due to the exorbitant rates.

“Common households are not buying lemons due to the high prices,” said a vegetable vendor, Ramya Prasad.

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