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Home / Ludhiana / High temps, low humidity can deter fruit devp: Ludhiana agri varsity experts

High temps, low humidity can deter fruit devp: Ludhiana agri varsity experts

Ludhiana agri varsity experts also emphasise the importance of timely irrigation and mulching

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:02 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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According to the Ludhiana agri varsity experts, efficient resource management and protective measures at orchards are crucial to minimising damage and ensuring long-term returns.
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With the mercury soaring and hot winds sweeping the state, experts caution fruit growers to adopt effective orchard management practices to safeguard young plants and ensure sustainable yields.

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High temperatures, low humidity and water scarcity can severely affect plant growth, fruit development, and overall productivity.

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“Proper orchard management during summer helps reduce stress on plants and ensures better fruit quality,” says Indira Devi from Farm Advisory Service Centre at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). She notes evergreen plants, such as citrus, mango, litchi, papaya, guava and dragon fruit, are particularly sensitive to heat stress.

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“Efficient resource management and protective measures are crucial to minimising damage and securing long-term returns,” she adds.

PAU experts also emphasise the importance of timely irrigation and mulching. “Drip irrigation in kinnow orchards is beneficial as it conserves water and maintains optimum soil moisture,” said a horticulture specialist from the PAU, adding: “Mulching with paddy straw reduces fruit drop in crops like guava, pear and plum, and suppresses weed growth during peak summer months.”

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To prevent sunburn and bark cracking, the PAU recommends whitewashing tree trunks with a lime-based solution in April and May. Shade nets, straw kullies or dhaincha sown around young plants can provide additional protection.

“As high temperatures reduce nutrient uptake, fertilisers should be applied only after light irrigation. Foliar sprays are to be used to correct deficiencies,” the expert adds.

Indira Devi advises growers to avoid over-pruning during summers as reduced foliage lowers photosynthetic activity and hampers growth. Windbreaks of jamun, mango seedlings and eucalyptus, along with hedges of bougainvillea or karonda, can shield orchards from hot winds and storms.

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