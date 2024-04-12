 Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

AAP parliamentarian brought new projects, adopted 3 district hospitals

Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

MP Sanjeev Arora boarded first flight to Delhi from Sahnewal in Sept last after getting it resumed following suspension three years ago. file



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 11

In what appears to be a record of sorts, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has registered highest attendance, raised maximum questions and participated in almost double the state average of debates in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Matter of satisfaction

It’s a matter of satisfaction for me that people are more or less appreciative of my work. I worked tremendously for development and creating infrastructure of Punjab and in particular Ludhiana. I knew that a city, a state, or a nation can develop in the true sense if it has good infra. All that I have achieved and tried to do would not have been possible without the support of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.Rs — Sanjeev Arora, RS MP

Besides, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab brought a host of infrastructure development projects, as big as an international airport, and pushed for the overall development and progress of his native place Ludhiana.

The sexagenarian parliamentarian also excelled on the philanthropy front by adopting three district hospitals for undertaking their complete revamp and upgrade, besides doling out much monetary and official help and support to the needy.

This marked the two years of Arora in the Rajya Sabha. He was nominated unopposed in 2022 and was administered the oath as the Rajya Sabha member on April 10, 2022.

“Including me, most were surprised when I was elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Nobody had ever imagined that I would enter politics one day. Now, after two years of my working as an MP, I have tried my best to prove my skills as a capable candidate for the coveted post,” Arora told The Tribune, while sharing his achievements and displeasures during his two-year stint.

The AAP leader recorded 88 per cent attendance in the Rajya Sabha, which was much higher than the national and state average of 79 per cent each, asked 128 questions, which were again up and above the national and state average of 78.83 and 114.43, respectively, while he participated in 33 debates, which were almost double than the state average of 17.1.

Arora said: “I believe that contrary to some existing perceptions of people, I have tried to work more than some of the elected MPs. I go by principles of an all-time great Parliamentarian of UK Bernadette Devlin whose famous quote is: “My function in life is not to be a politician in Parliament, it is to get something done.”

Claiming to have dedicated and devoted his time and resources for the betterment of the people of Punjab and in particular Ludhiana, he said some of the issues raised by him inside and outside Parliament even affected the country as a whole.

Sharing the disappointments, Arora said he strongly believed that parliamentary affairs should always go in an uninterrupted manner to get maximum outcome. “There came occasions when I entered Parliament with many hopes and aspirations but all these came down after sessions of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to one or the other reason on a regular basis. As a result, many public interest issues could not be taken up by me and I returned empty-handed. Despite all this, I continued to have a positive and constructive approach,” he expressed.

Reiterating his commitment to continue working for the cause of the people of Ludhiana and other parts of the state and the country as well, the Rajya Sabha MP also listed his achievements during the past two years.

“New international airport, NHAI’s elevated road project, upgrade of ESIC Hospital, increasing bedding capacity of ESI Hospital from 300 to 500, construction of four bridges on the Sidhwan Canal, highway projects in the state, making flights operational to Sahnewal domestic airport, setting up of 21-km cycle tracks in the city, beautification of roads along the elevated road, upgrade of Ludhiana and Dhandari railway stations and re-construction of road in industrial focal points were some of the major projects, which I brought and pushed for,” Arora detailed while recalling that he also raised several burning issues of the industry.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, Arora was also instrumental in getting 35 poor patients financial assistance of Rs 1.05 crore from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

He has also distributed almost all of his MPLAD funds received on health and education sectors, which remained his priority areas.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

2
Haryana

Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh

3
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

4
Health

Male menopause exists? Here are the symptoms that are largely ignored

5
Lok Sabha Elections Explainer

Lok Sabha 2024: What’s happening in Tamil Nadu and ‘who’s that’ Aannamalai

6
Sports

India cricketer Hardik Pandya duped of Rs 4.3 crore, stepbrother Vaibhav in police net for forgery

7
Trending

Terrified that world 'would end with eclipse', US astrology influencer stabs boyfriend in heart; kills baby, then dies by crashing car into tree

8
World

Nijjar killing: ‘We have stood up for Canadians’, PM Justin Trudeau tells public inquiry panel

9
Himachal

‘This isn’t your ancestors’ estate, can’t threaten me’: Kangana Ranaut hits out at Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya

10
India

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Don't Miss

View All
Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes
India

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

Top News

Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine

To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap

22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...

Trudeau rakes up Nijjar killing at hearing on poll interference

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference

Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes

Apple warns of Pegasus-like attack on politicians, scribes triggered by missed call on WhatsApp

‘Matter of grave concern’: SC on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings

Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician


Cities

View All

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

700 gm gold, over 25K UK pounds seized at Amritsar airport

Eid celebrated with religious fervour at Jama Masjid

Delhi-bound plane makes emergency landing at Amritsar airport

2 arrested with illegal weapons

BJP workers hold protest, burn Delhi CM Kejriwal’s effigy

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda: Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu Parampal Kaur joins BJP, may take on Harsimrat Badal on home turf

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

High Court raps authorities for delay in addressing Mohali blockade

Tribune chowk flyover debate: Find alternatives to preserve Chandigarh’s aesthetics, say experts

Chandigarh BJP to kick off ‘Humara Sanjay Tandon’ drive

Chandigarh: Two held with stolen cameras worth Rs 45L

Panchkula DC shifted

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Not fearing ED: Anand on quitting AAP

Vigilance terminates services of Kejriwal’s personal secretary

No prayers on roads after talks between L-G, Imams

People will give befitting reply to BJP: Atishi

Sachdeva injured in protest against AAP

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

136 plaints received on C-vigil app

CPI (M) candidate kicks off poll campaign

Man held for tampering with ATM

Tackling fire incidents in narrow lanes remains challenge for dept

100 cusecs water needed to rejuvenate Kala Sanghian

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Pothole-ridden Beri Road still neglected, people suffer

12 mobiles, tobacco sachets seized from Central Jail

Ludhiana: Crop arrivals to pick up pace after April 18, says Officer

Wheat arrival in Ludhiana mandis gathers momentum

Only 3 guards for 3K students at Nabha college

‘Gangrape’ of the Dalit student: Only 3 guards for 3K students at Government Ripudaman College, Nabha

Farmer stage protest

981 MT wheat arrives in 11 Patiala grain markets

Punjabi varsity, Jaipur Forensic Science Laboratory sign MoU

Man who snatched woman’s gold earrings in police net