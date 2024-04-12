Highest attendance, questions mark MP Arora’s 2 years in RS

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 11

In what appears to be a record of sorts, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora has registered highest attendance, raised maximum questions and participated in almost double the state average of debates in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Matter of satisfaction It’s a matter of satisfaction for me that people are more or less appreciative of my work. I worked tremendously for development and creating infrastructure of Punjab and in particular Ludhiana. I knew that a city, a state, or a nation can develop in the true sense if it has good infra. All that I have achieved and tried to do would not have been possible without the support of CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.Rs — Sanjeev Arora, RS MP

Besides, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member in the Rajya Sabha from Punjab brought a host of infrastructure development projects, as big as an international airport, and pushed for the overall development and progress of his native place Ludhiana.

The sexagenarian parliamentarian also excelled on the philanthropy front by adopting three district hospitals for undertaking their complete revamp and upgrade, besides doling out much monetary and official help and support to the needy.

This marked the two years of Arora in the Rajya Sabha. He was nominated unopposed in 2022 and was administered the oath as the Rajya Sabha member on April 10, 2022.

“Including me, most were surprised when I was elected to the Upper House of Parliament. Nobody had ever imagined that I would enter politics one day. Now, after two years of my working as an MP, I have tried my best to prove my skills as a capable candidate for the coveted post,” Arora told The Tribune, while sharing his achievements and displeasures during his two-year stint.

The AAP leader recorded 88 per cent attendance in the Rajya Sabha, which was much higher than the national and state average of 79 per cent each, asked 128 questions, which were again up and above the national and state average of 78.83 and 114.43, respectively, while he participated in 33 debates, which were almost double than the state average of 17.1.

Arora said: “I believe that contrary to some existing perceptions of people, I have tried to work more than some of the elected MPs. I go by principles of an all-time great Parliamentarian of UK Bernadette Devlin whose famous quote is: “My function in life is not to be a politician in Parliament, it is to get something done.”

Claiming to have dedicated and devoted his time and resources for the betterment of the people of Punjab and in particular Ludhiana, he said some of the issues raised by him inside and outside Parliament even affected the country as a whole.

Sharing the disappointments, Arora said he strongly believed that parliamentary affairs should always go in an uninterrupted manner to get maximum outcome. “There came occasions when I entered Parliament with many hopes and aspirations but all these came down after sessions of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to one or the other reason on a regular basis. As a result, many public interest issues could not be taken up by me and I returned empty-handed. Despite all this, I continued to have a positive and constructive approach,” he expressed.

Reiterating his commitment to continue working for the cause of the people of Ludhiana and other parts of the state and the country as well, the Rajya Sabha MP also listed his achievements during the past two years.

“New international airport, NHAI’s elevated road project, upgrade of ESIC Hospital, increasing bedding capacity of ESI Hospital from 300 to 500, construction of four bridges on the Sidhwan Canal, highway projects in the state, making flights operational to Sahnewal domestic airport, setting up of 21-km cycle tracks in the city, beautification of roads along the elevated road, upgrade of Ludhiana and Dhandari railway stations and re-construction of road in industrial focal points were some of the major projects, which I brought and pushed for,” Arora detailed while recalling that he also raised several burning issues of the industry.

Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, Arora was also instrumental in getting 35 poor patients financial assistance of Rs 1.05 crore from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

He has also distributed almost all of his MPLAD funds received on health and education sectors, which remained his priority areas.

