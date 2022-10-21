Hike in monthly pass fee after e-auction

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 20

The e-auction of nine parking lots of the Municipal Corporation (MC) was to be held on Thursday but MC’s Tehbazari Branch officials avoided sharing any information regarding the same.

As per the tender conditions, with the auctioning of the lots, the MC will introduce an hourly parking system and also increase the monthly pass fee. After the auction, hiked monthly pass fee would be Rs 700 for scooter parking, Rs 1,400 for car, Rs 2,000 for three-wheeler (commercial) and Rs 3,500 for four-wheeler (commercial).

The parking fee for a scooter would be Rs 10 for the first two hours and later, Rs 5 would be charged for every two hours. The car parking fee would be Rs 20 for the first two hours and Rs 10 would be charged for every additional two hours.

The parking fee for a three-wheeler (commercial) would be Rs 30 for the first two hours (Rs 15 for every additional two hours), and for a four-wheeler (commercial) would be Rs 50 for the first two hours (Rs 25 for every additional two hours).

Tehbazari Branch in-charge Tejinderpal Panchhi said he had no information regarding the e-auction or the fee structure. Superintendent Harvinder Singh Dhalla was looking after the e-auction process. However, Dhalla also did not respond to repeated phone calls of this correspondent.