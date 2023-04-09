Hiked dry fodder prices add to woes

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 8

Prices of dry fodder going up are proving double whammy for farmers who have already incurred heavy losses due to the damage caused by the unseasonal rainfall to their standing wheat crop.

Normally sold between Rs 400-450 per quintal, dry fodder (known as ‘toori’ in Punjabi), is now being sold at Rs 700-750 per quintal.

Mangar Singh, a farmer from Aatiana village, said as the standing wheat crop has been destroyed by the rain, the prices of dry fodder have shot up.

“At this time of the year, farmers expect fresh stocks of wheat husk after harvesting but as the crop has been destroyed due to rain this year, the traders have increased the prices. On one hand, we are worried about our damaged crop, and on the other, fodder for animals has also become expensive,” he said.

Tarsem Singh, a farmer from a village near Khamano, said due to the flattened wheat crop, less amount of wheat husk will be produced, and seeing this situation, sellers have already increased the prices of dry fodder.

“The government should interfere in this hike as farmers are already going through a difficult situation and if the prices of dry fodder keep on increasing, it will prove only hurt farmers more,” he said.

Dairy farmers are also worried about the trend of rising price and said they would have to opt for other alternatives for animal fodder if the situation continued, but that would lead to less milk production.

“I generally feed my buffaloes with wheat husk and paddy husk is not preferred. If I opt for paddy husk, it can lead to low milk output and lower my income,” said Labh Singh, a dairy farmer from Lopon village.

Another farmer from a village near the Sidhwan Bet area said his wheat crop had flattened and water had entered his fields.

“Generally, I get around 15 quintal of wheat husk from one acre of land, but this year, it will be reduced to half,” he said.