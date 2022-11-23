Hiked Parking Rates: Beopar Mandal writes to Local Bodies Minister

Ludhiana, November 22
Members of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal have raised their voice against the hiked parking rates at various parking lots under the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation. The members wrote a letter to Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar with regard to the matter. They demanded that nominal parking rates should be fixed for visitors at all parking lots.
Sunil Mehra, state general secretary, and Ayush Mehra, general secretary of the organisation, said the general public used the parking lots of MC Ludhiana on daily basis and they were facing difficulties as the parking contractors were charging different rates for different vehicles.
