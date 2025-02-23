DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 'Himachal first to implement SNA-SPARSH'

‘Himachal first to implement SNA-SPARSH’

The Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Department organised a one-day workshop on the SNA-SPARSH model and a review meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at the Directorate of Fisheries, Bilaspur, on Saturday. The event was chaired by Director and...
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 05:50 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Department organised a one-day workshop on the SNA-SPARSH model and a review meeting of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) at the Directorate of Fisheries, Bilaspur, on Saturday. The event was chaired by Director and Head of Fisheries Vivek Chandel.

The Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Department has become the first to implement the SNA-SPARSH module for payments in the country. This was stated by Chandel while addressing the attendees at the workshop and meeting. The meeting also discussed the process of disbursing central and state share funds under the PMMSY to fishermen.

Chandel said a demonstration of the direct payment system through the Reserve Bank of India was conducted on the occasion. He said the Fisheries Directorate oversees ten fisheries divisions that comprise three reservoir divisions and seven aquaculture divisions in the state.

He directed all officials to achieve the designated targets within the stipulated the timeframe. Pawan Sharma, Joint Director of Fisheries; Chanchal Thakur, Executive Deputy Director of Fisheries at Headquarters; Arun Kant, Executive Deputy Director and other officials were also present on the occasion.

