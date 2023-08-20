Himachal Pradesh truck damages transformer, power poles, causes blackout

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, August 19

A Himachal Pradesh-based truck broke a power transformer, some electricity poles and damaged electric meters of a few residences on Friday night.

The incident, occurred around 11 pm, caused complete blackout in the area, inconveniencing residents.

As per information, the truck (bearing registration no. HP934561), having a big container, had come to deliver some goods. After unloading the same, the trucker was heading towards Transport Nagar when he met with the mishap.

The investigating officer, in-charge, DMC police post, ASI Kashmir Singh, said since the truck driver was new to the city, he was driving the vehicle with the help of GPS. When he was on the PAU road, he turned left towards residential area.

“When he took the turn, electricity cables stuck in the container. Unaware of the same, he continued to move. When he saw sparks in electricity cables, the driver, instead of stopping the truck, continued to move due to which some electricity poles and a power transformer were damaged. The vehicle also dragged down a web of electricity cables. Fortunately, current did not pass through the truck and the driver escaped unhurt,” the ASI said.

He revealed that the driver was taken into custody and a case was registered against him on the complaint of a PSPCL official.

XEN Rajesh Kumar said electricity supply was restored around 1.15 pm. The transformer that fell down was being replaced. Four electricity poles, which were completely damaged, were replaced.

Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Inderpal Singh, said after receiving a complaint, a team of PSPCL officials was rushed to the spot to rectify the fault.

He said the officials were calculating the loss caused by the incident.