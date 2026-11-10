Himanshu Aggarwal appointed new Ludhiana deputy commissioner

Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana.

He replaces Himanshu Jain. The orders were released on Tuesday night.

Aggarwal was the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala.

Jain has been placed as the new DC Patiala.

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Both DCs will join the new places on Wednesday.

Aggarwal is a 2014 batch IAS officer.