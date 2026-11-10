Himanshu Aggarwal appointed new Ludhiana deputy commissioner
He replaces Himanshu Jain, who has been posted as Patiala DC
Advertisement
Himanshu Aggarwal has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Ludhiana.
He replaces Himanshu Jain. The orders were released on Tuesday night.
Aggarwal was the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala.
Jain has been placed as the new DC Patiala.
Advertisement
Both DCs will join the new places on Wednesday.
Aggarwal is a 2014 batch IAS officer.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement