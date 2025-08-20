Hindu idol desecrated in Sahnewal, residents demand prompt action

A Hindu idol at the Shiv mandir, situated near the railway tracks in Sahnewal, was desecrated by an unidentified assailant last night. A case under Section 298 of the BNS has been registered at the government railway police station against the unidentified accused.

Meanwhile, a lot of resentment is being witnessed among the Hindu community and they have demanded the immediate arrest of the assailant, who damaged the holy statue.

The incident came to light when the railway pointsman Sanjeev Kumar Verma, who reaches the station early morning, came to perform pooja in the morning. He found the holy idol desecrated and informed the GRP police station.

Rachpal Singh, President of Hare Krishna Mandir Trust, shared that the intention of the assailant was purely to harm the religious sentiments of the community. “This has been done just to disturb peace and create communal hatred. Such miscreants have to be nabbed at all costs and taught a lesson so that they do not indulge in such immoral and anti-religious acts in the future,” he added.

He said that the people of the surrounding area had great reverence for the temple in their hearts. “The desecration, in the way it has been done, is simply unbearable. We demand immediate action in the case,” he said.

SHO of GRP Ludhiana, Palwinder Singh Bhinder, said “There were unfortunately no CCTV cameras near the place but we shall figure out who did it with the help of CCTV cameras installed at nearby factories and succeed in making a positive development in the case.”