 Historic buildings lie neglected, need prompt preservation : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Historic buildings lie neglected, need prompt preservation
Looking back 2023

Historic buildings lie neglected, need prompt preservation

Historic buildings lie neglected, need prompt preservation

A historic building at Payal that needs organised efforts for preservation.



Mahesh Sharma

Payal, December 28

The year failed to meet the expectations of residents of this historic area as they fondly remember how their problems were promptly redressed during the tenure of former Chief Minister Beant Singh.

ITI building at Malaudh in the Payal subdivision that needs attention. Tribune Photos

Contrary to expectations, several problems faced by the residents of this segment remained unresolved this year as well.

Staff shortage at public dealing offices, inadequate drinking water supply, overflowing sewage at low-lying localities, solid waste management and poor condition of drains and streets remained unaddressed in many villages of the subdivision.

Drug addiction and petty crime remained major issues even as some villages launched endeavours to address social evils, including drug abuse and health issues related to the unsafe administration of drugs.

The developments were contrary to the expectations of residents, who had dreamt of a complete transformation following the resumption of development projects that had earlier been suspended after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power last year.

Legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura asserted grants amounting to crores of rupees had been fetched for development works at blocks falling under the Payal Assembly segment. The renovation of a historic fort at Doraha had been started with an estimated grant of Rs 6 crore.

The Lows
Poor drainage
The drainage system in most localities of Payal subdivision is still not satisfactory. Overflowing ponds and stagnant water during the rains increase the risk of breeding of vectors of dreaded diseases.

Potholed link roads

Most of the roads connecting localities of the subdivision with surrounding towns and cities need immediate repair and widening. Traffic gets interrupted during school hours when vehicles ferrying students ply on narrow roads.

Inadequate health facilities at civil hospitals

Civil hospitals at Payal and Malaudh have failed to win the trust of the residents in their management of emergencies. These healthcare centres have emerged as important venues for handling medico-legal cases.

Historic structures ignored

Places of historic importance, including structures related to the Payal fort and venues reportedly associated with the Kauravas and Pandavas, need immediate attention for preservation and renovation.

No government institute for higher education

The long-pending demand of the residents for establishment of a professional college for higher studies remained unfulfilled during the second year of the AAP regime in the state. Regular staff hiring at the Government College, Karamsar, is yet to be completed.

The Highs
Easing of commute
Construction of Payal-Jagera Bridge and Payal-Kup Da Tota roads have eased journeys between Sher Shah Suri Marg and Ludhiana-Malerkotla road, thus cheering residents of Ahmedgarh, Malerkotla, Khanna and Raikot.

Recognition for Malaudh ITI

New posts were sanctioned for the Industrial Training Institute at Malaudh, which has since struggled to save its existence. The Finance Department has also accorded approval for these posts.

Three Aam Aadmi Clinics

Three Aam Aadmi Clinics started providing healthcare services to residents of about two dozen villages of the segment. Three more clinics are said to be in the pipeline.

Mortuary at Community Health Centre, Payal

The setting up of a mortuary at the Community Health Centre at Payal has provided solace to relatives of victims of unnatural deaths as now, they are not forced to take the bodies to Khanna or Ludhiana for autopsy.

Steps against drug abuse

The crusade launched against the menace of drug addiction at Dhamot village had received a warm response from the residents and administration. Those involved in drug trafficking had been tight-noosed by the administration as well.

