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Home / Ludhiana / History-sheeter held for firing at journalist couple’s car in Ludhiana

History-sheeter held for firing at journalist couple’s car in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police point to involvement in multiple incidents

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Ludhiana police on Tuesday.
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The police arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly firing bullets at a journalist couple’s car and recovered a .32-bore pistol and seven live cartridges from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accused—identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Ravi, a resident of Model Town Extension—was involved in multiple criminal activities.

Navneet Kaur, director of web channel The City Headlines, and Gagandeep Arora, Ludhiana bureau head of the Punjabi Tribune, had alleged they were attacked while travelling on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The couple had escaped unhurt.

The accused was arrested on Monday during a special drive against anti-social elements. The police also recovered a Honda Activa which he was riding at the time of being intercepted.

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At a press conference, police officials said the accused had disclosed during interrogation that he had stolen the pistol from a car parked near MBD Mall. He used the same weapon to fire at a person travelling in a car near the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and fired shots in the Model Town area to spread fear.

The accused is already nominated in several. According to police records, six cases and daily diary reports have been registered against him since 2018. These include cases related to robbery, snatching, theft, Arms Act violations and a drug case.

At the same time, Arora alleged the police are covering the security lapse and coming up with an uncooked story. He said he will raise the matter again, claiming it to be a targeted shooting.

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According to the complaint lodged by Arora, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, the scooter-borne assailant fired six rounds at their car before pursuing them.

The complainant claimed Kaur had been receiving threatening calls from international numbers for nearly a month and had submitted written complaints to senior police officers, including the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP Security) and ADGP (Intelligence), seeking action and security.

She had expressed suspicions that the threats were linked to news reports published against gangsters.

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Arora has also raised questions over the contents of the FIR, alleging that certain details did not match the statement given by him to the police.

He claimed that the FIR described the incident as an altercation arising out of an argument and road rage, whereas, according to him, it was no ordinary road dispute. He maintained that the assailant had arrived armed with a pistol, threatened the couple, opened fire and then chased their car.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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