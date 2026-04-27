History-sheeter Movish Bains lands in police net with heroin

The Ludhiana police arrested a history-sheeter, Movish Bains, and seized 300 gm of heroin from his possession.

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The suspect, a resident of Daresi Ground, Kila Mohalla, was nabbed near Kadiyan village by the CIA-2 wing of the police.

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ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Brar in a statement issued stated that acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a naka at a strategic place where the suspect was stopped for checking and during search, 300 gm of heroin was seized.

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Brar said the suspect was a habitual offender as eight FIRs were already registered against him in the past related to attempt to murder, Arms Act etc. Now, he was arrested in connection with a scuffle registered on March 26 at the Division Number 4 police station. Movish, along with his father Kuldeep Kumar, alias Vicky Bains, their aides Manav, Satnam Satta and others had assaulted a man and his two sons with baseball bats and pistol butts in Disco Colony.

Police sources said Movish was believed to a member of Puneet Bains gang, which was involved in criminal activities, including violent clashes, firing incidents, drug trafficking and carjacking.

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Investigating official sub-inspector Mamta Minhas said Movish was being interrogated to bust the entire drug supply chain so that other big players involved in the racket could be identified and arrested.