Hit by car, elderly couple dies enroute to Karamsar

Tribune News Service

Payal, April 21

An elderly couple from Bija village was killed when a speeding car collided with their scooter near Ghudani village on Payal-Ahmedgarh road near here on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jarnail Singh Kainth (60) of Bija village, a tailor, and his wife Rajwinder Kaur. The couple was enroute to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Karamsar on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The last conversation the couple had was with their son Gursewak Singh.

The Payal police station said Jarnail and his wife had left their home at Bija at 10.30 am and had hardly reached Ghudani village when a speeding car collided with their scooter. Jarnail died on the spot. Bleeding profusely Rajwinder Kaur was shifted to a hospital in Ludhiana where she succumbed to her injuries. The bodies have been kept in a mortuary in the custody of the Payal police.

Payal SHO said an FIR has been registered against the driver identified as Satnam Singh of Lamma Jattpura village in Raikot subdivision. The suspect was yet to be arrested.

