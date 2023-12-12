Hit by car, elderly resident dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

A 64-year-old man lost his life after his e-rickshaw allegedly hit by a car on Gill Road (Malerkotla Road), here. The deceased has been identified as Gurmail Singh of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana.

The victim’s son, Avneet Singh Neetu, said his father’s e-rickshaw was hit by a car on Sunday. The critically injured victim was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the complaint, a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station, Ludhiana, against the car driver, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Chet Singh Nagar.

