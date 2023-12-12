Hit by car, elderly resident dies

Ludhiana, December 11
A 64-year-old man lost his life after his e-rickshaw allegedly hit by a car on Gill Road (Malerkotla Road), here. The deceased has been identified as Gurmail Singh of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana.
The victim’s son, Avneet Singh Neetu, said his father’s e-rickshaw was hit by a car on Sunday. The critically injured victim was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Following the complaint, a case under Sections 304-A and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Sadar police station, Ludhiana, against the car driver, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Chet Singh Nagar.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan CM announcement LIVE updates: BJP's legislature party meet in Jaipur today, suspense over CM to end
All elected MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting
‘PoK humara hai...no one can snatch it from us’: Amit Shah in Parliament
The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, wa...
Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet
Amid Akali-AAP spat show, Congress ex-ministers face arrests
Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested
The accused had made an ID on the portal under a fake name S...