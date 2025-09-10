DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / Hit by rain, PSPCL cash counter near Chand Cinema temporarily shut down, consumers face trouble

Hit by rain, PSPCL cash counter near Chand Cinema temporarily shut down, consumers face trouble

Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
The PSPCL cash counter near Chand Cinema in a deplorable state. Inderjeet Verma
The cash counter of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) located near Chand Cinema has been temporarily shut down after rainwater entered its premises and damaged the computer server, leaving residents scrambling to find other locations to pay their electricity bills.

Already in a dilapidated condition, with peeling walls and poor infrastructure, the cash counter has long been in need of repair. The recent downpour has only worsened its condition, forcing PSPCL officials to close it for safety reasons.

A notice pasted outside the cash counter states that now, consumers can pay their bills at the Fountain Chowk or Daresi Ground counters.

For many residents, the closure came as a surprise — especially for those arriving on the last date of the bill payment.

“I came to deposit bill on the last date and had to return after seeing the counter closed,” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Amar Nagar, adding that “now, I’ll have to pay fine. It will take time to locate other counters as I’m not sure where they are.”

Harpal Singh, who lives in a nearby area, said: “I’ve been paying my bills at the counter for the past five years. It was convenient and close to my home. Now, I’ll have to figure out where the other centres are.

Sunita Rani, a homemaker, said: “There should have been some prior notice or SMS alert about the closure of the counter. Not everyone makes payments online. For senior citizens and those without smartphones, it’s real inconvenience.”

The situation has sparked concern among regular bill payers, especially those unfamiliar with digital payment methods or alternate bill payment locations.

However, PSPCL officials said they were aware about the issue and had been working to resolve it.

“We are doing the needful to restore services at the affected cash counter. It’s roof was leaking and the computer server got corrupted. As a result, receipts of the cash deposited could not be printed.

Consumers can use nearby counters at Fountain Chowk or Daresi or online platforms to avoid delays. The repair work has been initiated and within two days we are hopeful to reopen the cash counter located near Chand Cinema,” said PSPCL Chief Engineer NPS Boparai.

