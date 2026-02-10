DT
PT
AI Logo
Home / Ludhiana / Hit by rashly driven vehicle, student dies

Hit by rashly driven vehicle, student dies

Suspect flees scene, probe on

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:16 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
File
An 18-year-old youth died in a tragic road accident in Sarabha Nagar here on Tuesday. He was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding and rashly driven Wrangler Rubicon.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Laksh, a resident of the city. He was pursuing BBA from some educational institution in Chandigarh.

Station House Officer (SHO), Police Division 5, Sukhjinder Singh, said as per preliminary investigation, the SUV driver was driving the vehicle in a rash manner, which might have caused the accident. He fled the scene leaving the vehicle at the scene. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspect and further probe was launched.

