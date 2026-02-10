Hit by rashly driven vehicle, student dies

An 18-year-old youth died in a tragic road accident in Sarabha Nagar here on Tuesday. He was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding and rashly driven Wrangler Rubicon.

Advertisement

The motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in the accident and died on the spot.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Laksh, a resident of the city. He was pursuing BBA from some educational institution in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Station House Officer (SHO), Police Division 5, Sukhjinder Singh, said as per preliminary investigation, the SUV driver was driving the vehicle in a rash manner, which might have caused the accident. He fled the scene leaving the vehicle at the scene. A case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the suspect and further probe was launched.