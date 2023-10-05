Hit by speeding car, man dies in Model Town

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

A man from Indra Nagar, Phullanwal, succumbed to his critical injuries after allegedly being hit by a speeding car in Model Town, here. The deceased has been identified as Tarsem Singh. Two children were also injured in the mishap.

According to Amarjot Singh, son of the victim, on the evening of October 2, he and his family visited a friend’s house in Model Town. Around 9 pm, when they were crossing the road near Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Model Town, a speeding car hit his father. Amarjot’s two children, Abhayjot Singh and Aseesjit Kaur, were also injured by the vehicle.

The injured were taken to Krishna Hospital, Model Town. Tarsem’s condition was critical due to which he was referred to the DMCH but he succumbed to his injuries.

The entire incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, as per information. In response to a complaint lodged by the victim’s son, the Model Town police have registered an FIR against an unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A, 279 and 337 of the IPC. SI Seeta Ram is investigating the case.