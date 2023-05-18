Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A 13-year-old student was crushed to death by a speeding truck while he was returning home from the school on a bicycle here this morning. The deceased has been identified as Shivam.

The boy was on his way home from the school after submitting a leave application. After receiving information, the police reached the spot. The police took the body into their possession and sent it to the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination.

Shivam was unwell for the past few days. He went to the school today to submit a leave application for two days. After submitting the application, he left for home on his bicycle. When he reached near the Kailash Nagar cut, a speeding truck hit him. The boy died on the spot.

Initially, the truck driver parked his vehicle on the roadside after the mishap. When he saw a large number of people gathering at the spot, he fled from the spot. People immediately informed the police about the incident.

Shivam’s father Vikas Kumar, who resides in Gahlewal, said Shivam was their only son. He lost their son due to the driver’s negligence. He demanded immediate arrest of the truck driver and strict action against him.

The police said a case had been registered against the truck driver and efforts were on to nab him.