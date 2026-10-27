Hit by speeding vehicle, five-year-old girl dies

A five-year-old girl died on the spot after being hit by a speeding pick-up driver outside the bus stand here on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Ananya, was accompanying her grandfather to board a bus for their ancestral village in Uttar Pradesh. They were crossing the main road in front of the bus stand when the vehicle hit the child with force, resulting in her death.

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The driver fled the scene along with the vehicle. On receiving information, a police team from the Kochhar Market police post reached the place, took possession of the body and initiated a probe.

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Investigating officer ASI Harvinder Singh said the police had started examining CCTV footage obtained from the accident scene and surrounding areas to identify the speeding vehicle’s registration number and trace the absconding driver.

The girl’s father, Monu Yadav, a labourer at the fish market on Tajpur Road, said his father had come to the city to take the children to the village. The family had initially planned to send the younger daughter with her grandfather but Ananya insisted on going along with him.

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He said he had dropped them at the bus stand in an auto-rickshaw after which the tragedy occurred.