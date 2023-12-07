Hit by truck, scooterist dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 6

A scooterist died in a road mishap after being hit by a truck on the Samrala road bridge in Khanna on Tuesday night.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Kumar of the Purana Bazaar area in Khanna. He was returning home from work at night when his scooter collided head-on with a truck. Sanjay is survived by his wife and three daughters.