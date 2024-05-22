Hit-&-run case turns out to be murder, says probe

Ludhiana, May 21

A hit-and-run case in which a woman, Sweeti Arora, had died on May 10 turned out to be a planned murder. During police investigation, role of three suspects was established in the case following which two of them were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakkha, of Mohali, Kulwinder Singh, alias Pinda, of Tarn Taran. Ajmer Singh of Amritsar is yet to be arrested in the case.

ADCP 1 Jagbinder Singh, ACP Akarshi Jain and SHO, Police Division 3, inspector Nardev Singh issued a statement in this regard.

They said on May 10 the woman was hit by a speeding Mahindra Xylo vehicle near the Suffian chowk. She was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead by doctors. Considering it an accident, the police registered a case of causing death by negligence against an unidentified driver.

The police said during investigation, the case was found to be suspicious. The probe found that around 5.30 am on the day of the incident, when Sweeti was taking a walk outside a gym, Ajmer, who was driving the SUV (bearing registration no PB09L2985) came and rammed the vehicle into Sweeti from the rear. They said when several CCTV cameras were checked, it was noticed that the suspects were doing a recce of the area for the past few days. When they got to know about the fixed routine of the victim, who used to take a walk daily outside the gym, the suspects came in the SUV and killed her.

They said Lakhwinder and Kulwinder were rounded up and during questioning, they confessed to having killed Sweeti Arora in a conspiracy.

“Lakhwinder had an illicit relationship with the woman and she was forcing him for marriage. However, Lakhwinder was not interested, hence, he decided to kill her,” the police officials added. — TNS

