Hoax threat call to blow up police headquarters in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 6

With multi-layered security, strategic deployment, strict watch on social media and continuous flag marches by the police and paramilitary forces in a bid to maintain peace and law and order in the city on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar yielded the desired results as the day remained uneventful except for a hoax call to blow up the police headquarters which did create some ripples on social media platforms here.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma, however, did not give much credence to the bomb threat call, saying it was not anything specific and it seemed that rumour mongers had blown the issue out of proportions.

We had a general threat perception on attempts to disturb law and order by some elements but all necessary steps had been taken to avert any untoward situation and with the police force and officials chipping in, no disturbance of any kind has been reported from anywhere,” the CP said.

He said the police and district administration was maintaining close coordination with various religious groups and organisations and the appeal for not taking out any procession or march had been accepted by the bodies.

Contingents of the police, paramilitary forces, anti-riot police and Punjab Police commandos continued to make their presence felt throughout the day at places such as railway station, bus stand, shopping malls, religious places and major commercial hubs in the city and at the same time, checking of vehicles on main roads and highways was also intensified to check movement of miscreants and anti-social elements.

At places such as railway station and Mini-Secretariat and congested places like shopping malls, intensive checking of vehicles was carried out.

The CP said all senior officials, including DCPs and Joint Commissioners, were assigned areas and directed to supervise security arrangements and also coordinate in case of any disturbance or attempt to breach peace.