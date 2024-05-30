Hockey camp at PAU from June 2 to 9

LUDHIANA, May 29
The Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Society will organise an eight-day coaching camp for boys and girls between age group of 10-15 years, here at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus from June 2 to 9.
Chief organiser and senior hockey coach Harinder Singh Bhullar said due to the ongoing heatwave, the camp would be held in morning from 6 am to 7.30 am regularly, during which the aspiring players will be imparted coaching/training. Gurteg Singh, hockey coach at the PAU, will assist Bhullar at the camp.
Parents of the interested players have been advised to confirm their participation with Bhullar. (Mobile no. 9317549824)
