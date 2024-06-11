Hockey camp concludes at agri varsity

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

The eight-day hockey coaching camp for players between the age group of 10-15 years, organised by the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Society at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here, concluded on Sunday. The camp was conducted to provide young players an opportunity to utilise their summer vacations in a positive way and prepare them for future competitions.

Chief organiser and senior hockey coach Harinder Singh Bhullar said 15 upcoming and talented players attended the camp during which they were imparted training. Senior hockey coach Arunjit Kaur and Gurteg Singh, hockey coach at the PAU assisted Bhullar at the camp.

Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director Students’ Welfare, PAU, was the chief guest on the concluding day. He interacted with the campers and encouraged them to make full use of the training stint by continuing the practice of the game. He also hailed efforts put in by the coaching team who taught the young aspiring players.

Bhullar thanked Jaura for his words of advice and extended gratitude towards Arunjit Kaur and Gurteg Singh for their guidance during the course of the camp.

