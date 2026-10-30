Hockey coach Baldev Singh’s efforts immense, state must honour him: Punjab sports fraternity

The sports fraternity has urged the Punjab Government to confer an appropriate state award on legendary hockey coach and Padma Shri awardee Baldev Singh. Members of the sports fraternity called it a “matter of regret” that the state was yet to recognise his decades-long contribution even as the Centre had done so by conferring the Padma Shri on him.

Prominent sportspersons, coaches, promoters, organisers and representatives of sports associations called upon the state government to organise a special felicitation for the veteran coach and announce a cash award in recognition of his unparalleled services to hockey.

Advertisement

The demand for a cash award was described as symbolic rather than merely financial. Members of sports bodies feel rewarding a veteran coach of Baldev Singh’s stature would send a powerful message to coaches across the state that their contribution is valued.

Advertisement

Baldev Singh has spent decades identifying and nurturing talent, particularly at the grassroots, and has played a major role in strengthening the coaching culture around hockey. His contribution has extended well beyond producing individual players, with his coaching helping create a strong pipeline of talent for the national stage.

“It is a matter of pride for Punjab that one of its coaches has been honoured with the Padma Shri. But it is equally disappointing that the state government has not yet given him the recognition he deserves. Punjab should honour its sporting icons while they are still contributing to the game,” said Punjab Basketball Association general secretary Teja Singh Dhaliwal, who is also a veteran sports promoter.

Advertisement

Jarkhar Hockey Academy chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, who has long been associated with the promotion of grassroots sports, said the contribution of coaches such as Baldev Singh should be acknowledged in a meaningful manner.

“Baldev Singh has devoted his entire life to hockey. His experience is an asset for Punjab and it should be utilised for grooming the next generation. A state honour, accompanied by a cash award, would be a fitting acknowledgement of his services,” he said.

Senior hockey coach Arunjit Kaur echoed the demand. “His dedication, commitment and invaluable service to the game have helped nurture generations of hockey players and strengthen the sport at the grassroots. A coach of Baldev Singh’s stature, who has devoted his life to the development of the game, deserves due recognition,” she added.

She said he should get a state award alongside the Padma Shri and Dronacharya awards as the recognition would honour his legacy and inspire young coaches and aspiring hockey players.

Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association chairperson Sukhwinder Singh said that though players win medals, behind every player is a coach who spends years identifying talent, correcting weaknesses and building confidence. “Baldev Singh represents a generation of coaches who worked relentlessly without seeking rewards,” he added.

Representatives of sports associations said the state should also consider involving the veteran coach in a structured programme for developing young hockey players.

“The Centre has already recognised his contribution with the Padma Shri. Now, it is Punjab’s turn to honour the son of its soil. Alongside Baldev Singh, such recognition will inspire thousands of young coaches working at the grassroots,” said former hockey player Col Jasjit Singh (retired).

Members of the sports fraternity appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the state Sports Department to announce the felicitation at the earliest. They said the honour should include a formal citation recognising Baldev Singh’s contribution to hockey and a substantial cash award.