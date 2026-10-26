Hockey enthusiasts elated as Asian Champions Trophy silverware reaches Ludhiana

The Asian Champions Trophy received a rousing welcome as it reached the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Hockey stalwarts, players and young enthusiasts celebrated the state’s return to the spotlight as the host of a major international tournament.

The prestigious trophy is being taken across the state ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

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The tournament will feature six teams—India, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, China and Bangladesh. Hosts India will open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27 at Jalandhar.

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Earlier, Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura welcomed the contingent with the trophy as it entered the district. At the PAU stadium, the trophy became the centre of attraction as hockey enthusiasts and budding players lined up to capture memorable moments with it. The occasion also featured an exhibition match between the Jarkhar Academy and Malwa Academy.

Padma Shri awardee and veteran hockey coach Baldev Singh, Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, sports promoter Jagroop Singh Jarkhar and District Sports Officer Mandeep Kaushal were among those present on the occasion.

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Calling the tournament a matter of pride for Punjab, Baldev Singh urged the state government to make concerted efforts to bring more international hockey competitions to the state.

“Punjab must strive to host more international tournaments. Such events will strengthen the hockey ecosystem, inspire young players and enhance India’s standing in world hockey. Hockey is deeply rooted in the Punjabi ethos,” he said.

Highlighting the contribution of Sikh players to Indian hockey, Baldev Singh noted that nine members of the Indian team belonged to the community.