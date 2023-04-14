Hockey festival to kick off from May 6

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 13

Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar, will organise the annual Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival from May 6 to 28 at the stadium of Jarkhar village. Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, chief organiser of the trust, said matches would be played at Astroturf surface under floodlights on Saturdays and Sundays.

The man of the match in all four semi-finals will be awarded with cycles.Interested teams can confirm entries with coach Gursatinder Singh Pargat on phone number 94178-85733.