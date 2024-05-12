Hockey Ludhiana holds trials

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 11

Hockey Ludhiana held selection trials for the boys’ and girls’ district teams at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium on Punjab Agricultural University campus here today. These trials were conducted for the upcoming Sub-Junior Punjab State Hockey Championship slated for May 23 to 25 at Bathinda.

In total, 54 probables (27 boys and 27 girls) were selected during the trials. The shortlisted players would now attend a preparatory camp to be held from May 19 to 22 at PAU grounds and the district teams for the state championship will be finalised at the conclusion of the camp.

