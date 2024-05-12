Hockey Ludhiana holds trials

Our Sports Correspondent
Ludhiana, May 11
Hockey Ludhiana held selection trials for the boys’ and girls’ district teams at the Prithipal Singh Astroturf Stadium on Punjab Agricultural University campus here today. These trials were conducted for the upcoming Sub-Junior Punjab State Hockey Championship slated for May 23 to 25 at Bathinda.
In total, 54 probables (27 boys and 27 girls) were selected during the trials. The shortlisted players would now attend a preparatory camp to be held from May 19 to 22 at PAU grounds and the district teams for the state championship will be finalised at the conclusion of the camp.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...