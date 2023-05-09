Hockey meet: GTB Academy, Friends Club register wins

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 8

Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Academy, Chachrari, and Friends Club, Roomi, logged in victories in the junior and senior sections, respectively, in the ongoing 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival.

The event is being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near here.

GTB Academy proved too good for Kila Raipur whom they blanked 3-0 while Friends Club overwhelmed Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Moga, 8-5. In the second match in the senior section, Jarkhar Academy defeated Eknoor Academy, Teng, 5-3, and in the junior category, Ghawadi School beat Boohi Academy 5-4 in penalty shootout as the two teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the regular period.

Baba Binda of Kar Sewa was the chief guest on the occasion. He announced a contribution of 51 bags of cement for the extension work at the main stadium of Jarkhar stadium.

Matches in the next roundof the festival will be played on May 13 and 14.