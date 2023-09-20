Hockey Meet: Round Glass, Malwa academies to clash for title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 19

The Malwa Hockey Academy of Ludhiana and the Round Glass Hockey Academy of Mohali today won semi-finals to enter the final of the PAU (Punjab Agricultural University) Diamond Jubilee Hockey Tournament for S Arjan Singh Bhullar Cup. The tournament is being organised by the PAU Sports Association at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium at PAU here.

In the semifinals, the Round Glass Academy defeated the Young Sports Academy of Dholan by 5-1. The Malwa Hockey Academy won against the Round Glass Hockey Club of Kila Raipur by 7-1. Avneet Singh of Malwa hockey Academy was adjudged the man of the match.

In the first semi-finals, Gursewak Singh scored two goals while Jasmeet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Jarman Singh scored a goal each for the winning side. Dilraj Singh from Dholan team also scored a field goal.

In the second semi-finals, for the winning side, Rajvir Gill scored a brace while Govind Patel, Satnam Singh, Karanjot, Arshdeep and Prabjot Singh accounted for one goal each to complete the rout whereas Sukhjeet Singh reduced the margin for the losing side.

#Hockey #Malwa #Mohali #Punjab Agricultural University PAU