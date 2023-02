Hockey: SGPC XI drub Ludhiana 8-0

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 28

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) XI drubbed Ludhiana XI 8-0 in hockey on the second day of the 35th Jarkhar Sports Festival being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday.

In kabaddi, Baiwali beat Khanpur, Lasaara beat Kanganwal, Jassowal beat Saian, Chananwal beat Ranian, Thikriwal beat Bassian, Talwandi Rai beat Dhamot and Hathoor beat Barhrukhan to advance into the next round.