Hockey tournament: Chachrari village, training centre register comfortable victories

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 28

Chachrari village near Jagraon and Hockey Training Centre (HTC) (Rampur, near Doraha) registered comfortable victories in their respective matches in the boys U-17 section in the ongoing Ludhiana District Sarwan Singh Sandhu Gold Cup for Boys and Bibi Ranjodh Kaur Grewal Gold Cup for Girls Hockey Tournament, organised by the Hockey Ludhiana at the Prithipal Stadium in Punjab Agricultural University, here on Tuesday.

HTC Rampur boys drubbed Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, 9-0, with Jaswinder Singh scoring three goals while Diljot Singh and Harshpreet Singh scored two goals each. Daljeet Singh and Pawanpreet Singh chipped in with one goal each to complete the rout.

In the second match, Chachrari village blanked Hathur village (Raikot tehsil) 7-0. Lovepreet Singh, Dayajeet Singh, Simranpreet Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Jatinpreet Singh, Simrandeep Singh and Diljot Singh were the scorers for the winners.

#Hockey