Hockey Tourney: Eknoor Academy, Round Glass Club set up title clash in junior section

Ludhiana, May 28
Eknoor Academy of Tehang and Round Glass Club of Rampur Chhanna came out triumphant to set up the title clash in the junior section in the 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival. In the senior section, Neeta Club of Rampur and Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga qualified for the final.
The event is being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will herald dawn of self-reliant India: PM opens new Parl House amid Oppn boycott
Grand ceremony begins in morning with havan, multi-faith pra...
7 students die in road accident in Guwahati
The incident takes place in Jalukbari area
Protesting wrestlers detained, Jantar Mantar stir site cleared
Delhi cops file FIR | Arrogant king crushing people’s voice:...