Hockey Tourney: Eknoor Academy, Round Glass Club set up title clash in junior section

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 28

Eknoor Academy of Tehang and Round Glass Club of Rampur Chhanna came out triumphant to set up the title clash in the junior section in the 13th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival. In the senior section, Neeta Club of Rampur and Dr Kuldeep Singh Club of Moga qualified for the final.

The event is being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust at Jarkhar, about 15 km from here on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road.