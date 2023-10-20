Hockey trials on Oct 23

Ludhian, October 19

The Punjab School Education Department will organise trials for male hockey players in the under-14 and under-19 categories at Government Senior Secondary School ground, Jarkhar village, 10 am onwards on October 23, for selection into the Jarkhar Hockey Wing. Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, Director, Jarkhar Hockey Academy, said players born on or after January 1, 2010, are be eligible for the U-14 category trials, and those born on or after January 1, 2005, would be eligible for the U-19 trials. Interested players must bring their age proof with other necessary documents. The selected players would be provided lodging and sports kits. They would compete in state-level and the National Championship for Academies.

#Hockey