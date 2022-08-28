Hockey trials tomorrow

Ludhiana, August 27
On the instructions of Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Education, Punjab, the Punjab Education Department will hold selection trials to select players (boys U-14, 17 and 19) at Government Senior Secondary School, Jarkhar, about 15 km from here on Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on August 29 from 9 am onwards.
MLA Ashok Kumar Prashar, who is also chairman of Jarkhar Hockey Academy, and Jagroop Singh Jarkhar, director of the academy, said 18 players would be selected in each age group and would be enrolled.
The trainees would be provided facilities such as refreshment and boarding/ lodging etc. as per the guidelines of the Education Department.
Hardev Singh, principal of the host school, said the interested players should bring their educational and sports achievement certificates at the time of trials. For any further inquiry, they can contact at numbers 9417885733 or 9814300722, he added.
