Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 27

As the tenure of the MC’s current House has to end in March 2023, councillors of different political parties demanded from the Mayor to call Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) meeting at the earliest so that pending development works in their respective wards be carried out on a timely basis.

After a gap of around three months, the F&CC meeting was called on Friday. But the meeting was later postponed after arguments between Senior Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and MC’s Health Officer Vipul Malhotra over the non-approval of funds to a gaushala, as per the fixed rate.

As many as 199 items were on the F&CC meeting agenda. Notably, the estimates or proposals regarding the installation of new water tube wells, re-carpeting/reconstruction of roads, installation of interlocking tiles, and development of green belts and parks in different wards were to be presented before the panel. Besides, the proposals estimates/proposals for the projects such as Implementation of an Adaptive Traffic Control System, trench-less rehabilitation of the existing trunk sewerage system on Panj Peer Road and PAU Road by the standalone structural lining method, Automated Material Recover Facility Plant and Bio-CNG plant were part of the agenda.

The councillors were expecting that the estimates of development works in their respective wards would be approved but the meeting was postponed. The fresh date of meeting is yet to be fixed.

Shiromani Akali Dal councillor from Ward 46 Harbhajan Singh Dang said the F&CC meeting should be now held every week so that the councillors could get the pending development project works approved by the panel. After approval of the estimates, tenders must be floated timely.

Dang said, “The tenure of MC’s current House would end in March 2023. If the F&CC meetings are organised timely, councillors can get the pending development works done. Moreover, the House meeting should also be called at the earliest. We will meet Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu soon and raise the matter before him.”

Meanwhile, Dang also alleged that the MLAs of the AAP government are not allowing contractors to start development works which had already been approved.

A BJP councillor said there was a need to hold an F&CC meeting as soon as possible as a lot of development works in different wards were pending. “All councillors should also be given intimation to get the estimates prepared and approved for pending development works in their respective wards”, the councillor said.

However, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu could not be contacted for comments as his phone was switched off.