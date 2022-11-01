 Hold your breath while crossing College Road : The Tribune India

Hold your breath while crossing College Road

Piles of trash raise a stink, residents fume over indifferent attitude of Doraha MC

Hold your breath while crossing College Road

Garbage lies scattered on College Road in Doraha. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 31

Heaps of trash littered on College Road in Doraha leaves a terrible stench in the area and makes for an unhygienic space for vendors, customers and passers-by. Crossing the road has become a nightmare for students and staff of various educational institutions, bank employees etc. who can do nothing but hold their breath in the hope of making a quick cross. However, the Municipal Council (MC) authorities which have failed to provide a permanent solution for the problem of stinking garbage on the road, which is on the verge of turning into a breeding ground of infectious diseases.

Sweepers lift the garbage daily but the situation remains the same because of

the uncivil behaviour of local residents. Pushpinder Kumar, Executive Officer, MC, Doraha

During the peak hours, there is heavy flow of vehicles on the road. The situation worsens when the garbage lifting vehicles stand in the middle of the road to clear the waste,” shared Dr Nirlep Kaur, officiating principal of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha.

“Each day the residents curse the MC employees, but it seems that the issue of cleanliness has taken a back seat in this town. Timely-lifting is just a momentary relief,” said a bank employee.

“The employees lift the garbage as per their convenience and comfort. Every day a huge heap of garbage is seen spread on the entire road and the mess created by stray animals feeding on it is beyond description. The town reels under the obnoxious smell of garbage and the mess created by the stray animals,” a townster added.

“The garbage site dump can be easily shifted to a place where it does not become an irritant. It really shows the utter disregard for cleanliness on the part of the authorities,” rued students who hold their breath while crossing the stretch.

Executive Officer of Municipal Council of Doraha Pushpinder Kumar said, “The sweepers lift the garbage as a part of their daily routine but in no time the same situation resumes due to the uncivil behaviour of local residents. I will personally look into the situation and ascertain that the garbage is lifted in time.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Intruder walks into Virat Kohli's hotel room in Perth and makes video; visibly shaken Anushka Sharma lashes out at him for invading husband's privacy

2
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

3
Chandigarh

Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

4
Trending

Morbi tragedy: Tweets claiming 'BJP ko Gujarat mei tagda jhatka lagega' trigger conspiracy angle

5
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

6
Sports

Crown Perth hotel apologises to Virat Kohli, removes people who breached cricketer's privacy

7
Trending

'India ne marwa diya Pakistan ko': Shoaib Akhtar heartbroken over India's loss to South Africa

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police get transit remand of Deepak Tinu

9
Entertainment

K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

10
Punjab

No laxity in ensuring delivery of justice in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada
Patiala

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience ‘made him feel very paranoid about his privacy’
Trending

Watch: Virat Kohli posts leaked video of his hotel room in Perth, says horrific experience 'made me feel very paranoid about my privacy'

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom
Punjab

Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in United Kingdom

Elon Musk says Twitter will revise how it verifies users
World

Twitter may soon charge for blue tick mark every month; know the subscription fee

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali
Chandigarh

30 cases in 24 hours, dengue grips Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Punjabi singer’s father Balkaur Singh threatens to leave country if justice not delivered within month

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note
Trending

‘I have suffered a lot’: Thief returns valuables stolen from temple with apology note

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Top News

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM

PM Modi to visit Morbi today

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

Jamshed J Irani: The Steel Man of India passes away at 86

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt

In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...

SC warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Supreme Court warns states on 2-finger test to confirm rape

Maiden Pharma’s 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test

Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries


Cities

View All

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Bid to loot fuel station: Robber shot dead by security guard

Protests by Valmiki community bring Amritsar to halt

Paddy residue burning: Agri Dept staff allege vendetta

Youth killed after row over ownership of petrol pump

'Strengthen Upper Bari canal, its distributaries'

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist’s lease

GMSH Shop: Chandigarh terminates sole chemist's lease

24-year-old nabbed for killing girlfriend in forest area near Sukhna Lake

Priority pool for MRI at PGI OPD

Two joggers turn saviours as youth jumps into lake

A first: Chandigarh gets mobile water testing lab

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Two killed while cleaning septic tank in Gurugram

Delhi Govt resubmits campaign file for L-G’s approval

Delhi air ‘very poor’, GRAP-3 intensified

Government ends yoga classes today, cites no-go by Lieutenant Governor

DDA to name two halls after Sardar Patel

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Respiratory illnesses double as thick smog blankets region

Report farm fires, namberdars told

Bibi Jagir Kaur's firm stand to contest SGPC chief poll makes SAD jittery

Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

21 days after UP man thrown off bus, no FIR

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

Spike in farm fires in Ludhiana, 200% jump within week

38 years on, wounds not healed: Victims

Official booked for misappropriating PMAY-U funds

Man accuses policemen of implicating him in fake cases

Man held with heroin worth Rs 1.25 crore

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

Health Dept orders probe into overcharging for dengue test

32 fresh cases, highest spike in single day

Mass copying alleged in recruitment exam of veterinary officers in Patiala

Sangrur reports maximum farm fires for 2nd day in row

Paralysed, stray dog finds home in Canada