Hold your breath while crossing College Road

Our Correspondent

Doraha, October 31

Heaps of trash littered on College Road in Doraha leaves a terrible stench in the area and makes for an unhygienic space for vendors, customers and passers-by. Crossing the road has become a nightmare for students and staff of various educational institutions, bank employees etc. who can do nothing but hold their breath in the hope of making a quick cross. However, the Municipal Council (MC) authorities which have failed to provide a permanent solution for the problem of stinking garbage on the road, which is on the verge of turning into a breeding ground of infectious diseases.

Sweepers lift the garbage daily but the situation remains the same because of the uncivil behaviour of local residents. Pushpinder Kumar, Executive Officer, MC, Doraha

During the peak hours, there is heavy flow of vehicles on the road. The situation worsens when the garbage lifting vehicles stand in the middle of the road to clear the waste,” shared Dr Nirlep Kaur, officiating principal of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha.

“Each day the residents curse the MC employees, but it seems that the issue of cleanliness has taken a back seat in this town. Timely-lifting is just a momentary relief,” said a bank employee.

“The employees lift the garbage as per their convenience and comfort. Every day a huge heap of garbage is seen spread on the entire road and the mess created by stray animals feeding on it is beyond description. The town reels under the obnoxious smell of garbage and the mess created by the stray animals,” a townster added.

“The garbage site dump can be easily shifted to a place where it does not become an irritant. It really shows the utter disregard for cleanliness on the part of the authorities,” rued students who hold their breath while crossing the stretch.

Executive Officer of Municipal Council of Doraha Pushpinder Kumar said, “The sweepers lift the garbage as a part of their daily routine but in no time the same situation resumes due to the uncivil behaviour of local residents. I will personally look into the situation and ascertain that the garbage is lifted in time.”