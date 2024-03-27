Holi celebrated across community lines

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, MaR 26

Holi was celebrated by members of all communities with joyous enthusiasm at the local town and surrounding localities on Monday.

Contrary to earlier trends when only Hindu families used to celebrate the festival of colours, Muslims and Sikhs were seen playing Holi with their friends with matching fervour.

Noticeably, there was a considerable decline in the use of traditional wet colors and chemical pigments during the celebrations. Activists of organisations including Bankey Bihari Charitable Trust and Shri Radha Rani Parbhat Feri Mandal used floral petals for the purpose.

Councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma and Deepak Sharma, Chairman, Shri Ram Mandir Committee appreciated that members of Muslim and Sikh communities had used floral petals and distributed sweets to greet their Hindu counterparts on the occasion. They were also seen playing Holi with their Hindu counterparts by throwing and accepting colors.

Two-wheelers, cars and tractors were used freely by the youth to celebrate Holi by visiting their friends and relatives.

Though managing traffic on busy roads remained an uphill task for the police, no untoward incident was reported during the celebrations.

