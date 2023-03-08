Holi spirit grips city markets

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

Markets in the city are looking ready for Holi, the festival of colours.

Red, green, yellow, pink, orange, you name the colour and shopkeepers are ready to provide you with every colour — both organic and with chemicals. Other items such as water balloons and water guns are also on display at shops in major markets such as Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami, BRS Nagar and Model Town. “But this time, not so many customers are buying colours, reasons best known to them but we feel that people have become too aware about their health and skin that they do not want to be in any kind of trouble by celebrating the festival with harsh colours. Youngsters look enthusiastic and they are the ones, buying such products,” said Japneet Singh, a shopkeeper at Ghumar Mandi.

Meanwhile, many residents have switched over to flowers to celebrate the festival of colours. “In Vrindavan and Mathura, devotees put tika (vermilion on the forehead) and play pushp-holi (holi with flowers) and enjoy a neat and clean festival. We are around 15 couples and have decided to enjoy the festival with flowers alone,” said Shubhra, a home-maker adding that colours had damaged her skin last year and it took two months to look normal.

Another home-maker Tanu said the social media had brought a transformation and many have started making colors with products like turmeric, dried rose petals etc.

At the same time, several schools also celebrated the festival with enthusiasm. At Springdale School, students celebrated the festival with organic colours and flowers and with a promise not to waste water.