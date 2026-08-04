Samrala: Showcasing a dynamic blend of innovation, critical thinking, and creative excellence, Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, organised a mega “Kaushal Mela” (Skill Fair)-cum-Holiday Homework Exhibition on its campus today, in accordance with the latest CBSE guidelines promoting experiential learning. The event was formally inaugurated by Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Additional Secretary of the School Local Management Committee, along with Harjatinder Singh Bajwa, Senior Vice President; Dr Parvinder Singh, Vice President; and other committee members, including Kuldeep Singh Jatiwal, Harjit Singh Sheriya, Kulminder Singh, Amritpal Singh, Rupinder Kaur, Parkash Kaur, and Paramjit Kaur Kang, President of the Women Wing, Samrala Zone. Emphasising the significance of skill-based education, the dignitaries appreciated the students’ efforts in transforming academic concepts into imaginative, practical, and innovative models. Members of the local community and educationists appreciated Principal Jaswinder Kaur for spearheading this progressive initiative.

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Plantation drive at Darshan Academy

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Ludhiana: As part of its commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, Darshan Academy organised a tree plantation drive on the school premises. The initiative aimed to increase the campus’s green cover, promote a healthier environment and encourage students to actively participate in nature conservation efforts. During the drive, seven saplings of diverse species were planted, including Mangifera indica (Mango), Saraca asoca (Ashoka), Mimusops elengi (Bakul) and Radermachera sinica (China Doll). The species were thoughtfully selected for their ecological, aesthetic and environmental value. The occasion was graced by Darshan Singh Mala, Chairman, AAP; Ashwani Aggarwal, General Manager, Nahar Spinning Mills Limited; Satwinder Jeet Singh Hira, National President, All India Adi Dharam Mission Bharat; Barjesh Kumar from the Department of Horticulture, PAU, Ludhiana; Raghbir Singh Sarlech, along with School Manager HD Samaji and Principal Rajdeep Kaur Aulakh.

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Investiture ceremony at DAV School

Ludhiana: Police DAV Public School organised its Investiture Ceremony 2026–27 with great patriotic fervour and enthusiasm. The newly elected Student Council and house office-bearers were formally entrusted with their responsibilities during the ceremony. Col Praveen Kumar, Director Recruiting, Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Ludhiana, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge and excellence. The newly appointed Head Boy, Head Girl, prefects, and house captains were honoured with badges and sashes by the Chief Guest. The student leaders took a solemn oath to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, and selfless service while performing their duties with dedication and sincerity. Addressing the gathering, Col Praveen Kumar encouraged the young leaders to lead with courage, responsibility, and the spirit of “Nation First”. The ceremony concluded with the National Anthem, followed by a vote of thanks.

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Punjabi poem recitation competition

Ludhiana: HVM Convent School organised a Punjabi poem recitation competition for students of Grades III to V with the objective of nurturing a love for the Punjabi language and enhancing students’ confidence in public speaking. The participants enthralled the audience with their expressive recitations, clear pronunciation, voice modulation and impressive stage presence. Their heartfelt performances showcased not only their linguistic abilities but also their deep appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation, with young performers displaying remarkable confidence and creativity. The managing committee members of the school and Principal Maninder Kaur appreciated the efforts of the participants and teachers in making the event a success.

U-17 girls’ team bags bronze in TT C’ship

Ludhiana: The U-17 girls’ table tennis (TT) team of Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Jalandhar Bypass — comprising Gargi Tandon, Ridhima Puri, Himani and Drishti — secured a bronze medal at the CBSE Cluster XVIII Table Tennis Tournament 2026-27. The tournament was organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan SL Public School, opposite Shivala Bhaiyan, Amritsar, from July 30 to August 2 for boys and girls. Several teams from schools across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir participated in the event. Gargi Tandon also won a bronze medal in the individual championship and qualified to represent Cluster XVIII at the national-level tournament to be held in Vadodara, Gujarat. Chairman-cum-Director Dr Rajesh Rudhra and Principal Baldeep Pandher congratulated the students and their coach, Harpreet Jolly, for their outstanding performance and achievement in the tournament.

40 students selected for zone teams

Ludhiana: Students of Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Rara Sahib, once again brought pride to the institution with their remarkable performance in the zone team selection trials across various age-group categories. A total of 40 students from the school have been selected to represent the zone teams in different disciplines. The selected players include: U-14 Girls: 11 players; U-17 Girls: 6 players; U-19 Girls: 18 players; U-14 Boys: 2 players; and U-17 Boys: 3 players. This achievement highlights the school’s continued commitment to nurturing sporting talent and promoting excellence in sports alongside academics. The school management and Principal congratulated all the selected players and appreciated the dedicated efforts of coaches Gurmeet Kaur and Gopi Tapa, whose guidance, commitment, and hard work contributed significantly to the students’ success. They extended their best wishes to all the players for their upcoming district-level competitions and expressed confidence that the students would continue to bring pride to the school and Ludhiana district through their outstanding performances.

Assembly focuses on compassion

Ludhiana: Sat Paul Mittal School resonated with warmth, empathy and meaningful reflections as students of Class VI presented their inspiring form assembly on the theme, “The Heart That Cares.” Through a captivating theatrical presentation, the assembly beautifully highlighted that compassion is not defined by grand gestures, but by the countless small acts of kindness that enrich everyday life. The presentation unfolded through the symbolic “Book of Compassion,” which guided the audience through four meaningful chapters of life. Bhupinder Gogia, Principal, Sat Paul Mittal School, applauded the students for their heartfelt performances. She appreciated the thoughtful theme and the sincere efforts of students and teachers in bringing alive the values that form the foundation of holistic education.