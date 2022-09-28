Holle residents seek regular teachers in middle school

Mahesh Sharma

Payal, September 27

Residents of Holle village have demanded appointment of regular teachers at the Government Middle School (GMS) in the village.

The school had been running without a regular teacher for a long time and all pleas of the residents had fallen on deaf ears of authorities in the Education Department.

Perusal of a letter sent to CM Bhagwant Mann revealed that there was no regular teacher posted at the lone middle school in the village and only two teachers were placed here on deputation. Both the teachers have to take joint classes of three classes and that too with different subjects.

MLA Tarunpreet Sond said the needful would be done soon. “I have already taken up the issue with authorities concerned in the Education Department and sanctioned posts of teachers will be filled soon,” said Sond.