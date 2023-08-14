Homage paid to 1971 war martyr at Nangal

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 13

Block Development and Panchayat Office at Dehlon organised a function at Nangal village to pay homage to Shaheed Hardev Singh, who died during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

BDPO Amardeep Singh chaired the event that was organised as a part of the Union Government’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Kin of the martyr were felicitated on the occasion.

Villagers, who were led by former panchayat member Ranjit Singh, said that it was for the first time that the administration had reached out to recognise the sacrifice of Hardev after 53 years of his martyrdom. The enthusiasts lit lamps in memory of the martyr and vowed to work to protect the unity and integrity of the country.

Nirmal Singh and Kewal Singh, brothers of Hardev, expressed gratitude to the administration for organising the event and demanded that the government primary school at the village and the road leading to the village be named after the martyr. They also demanded a job for a member of his family and installation of his statue at the village.

#Mandi #Nangal