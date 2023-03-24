Homage paid to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar was observed with solemnity and reverence in Ludhiana today. Residents and members of various organisations paid homage to the three revolutionary martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik, Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu and Municipal Commissioner Shena Aggarwal urged the youth to draw inspiration from supreme sacrifices of great heroes for the unity and integrity of the country.

They paid homage to the martyrs by offering floral tributes at their statues on Jagraon Bridge, here. The officials said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered for generations to come and the youth and students should be inspired by their lives. They also urged the people to work towards building a strong and united India.

Havan at birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev

On the martyrdom day, the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust organised a havan to pay tributes to the great martyrs of the country at the birthplace of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar at Naughara Mohalla in Ludhiana. President of the Trust Ashok Thapar, political leaders and residents paid tributes to the martyrs.

Paying tributes to the martyrs at the birthplace of Sukhdev, Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi said the martyrs were the pride of the entire nation and serve as a source of inspiration for future generations. ADC (General) Rahul Chaba also paid tributes to the martyrs.

The MLA emphasised that the martyrs stood up against the British government for the country’s freedom, and citizens of the country would always be indebted to them. He said these great sons of the soil sacrificed their lives to free the country from the chains of foreign imperialism.

He said the AAP government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, was committed to honouring the martyrs and keeping their legacy alive. The matter of making a direct way to the birthplace of martyr Sukhdev from Chaura Bazaar was raised during the Budget session of the assembly on March 6, he added.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal (Bhola) paid tributes to the statues of the martyrs on Jagraon Bridge today.

CPI remembers martyrs

The Communist Party of India, Ludhiana, paid tributes to the three martyrs on Jagraon Bridge.

While addressing the gathering, speakers expressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs of the freedom struggle, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, had led to country’s independence. But it was unfortunate that those who did not contribute to the freedom struggle are now in power and are hindering the development of the country.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led Central Government, Dr Arun Mitra of the CPI alleged that the Centre was lying on every issue and public assets were being sold at throwaway prices to corporates.

“Inflation and unemployment are at an all-time high. The country’s economy is continuously deteriorating. To divert people’s attention from real issues, they are being divided on the communal lines,” he said.