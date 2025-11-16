DT
Homage paid to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

Homage paid to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha

Raikot SDM Upinderjit Kaur and DSP Harjinder Singh guests of honour

Our Correspondent
raikot, November 16, 2025
Office-bearers and activists of various social, educational and constitutional organisations paid homage to Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha during the concluding session of a seminar held by the Press Club, Raikot, at the SGND Convent School, Andloo village, on the eve of his martyrdom day and the National Press Day.

Sanjiv Bhalla presided over the function while Raikot SDM Upinderjit Kaur and DSP Harjinder Singh were guests of honour.

Besides recollecting his sacrifice as one of the youngest martyrs during the freedom struggle, the enthusiasts vowed to follow ethics and elements of journalism, foundation of which was laid by Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha as founder editor of Gadar newspaper of his party.

Speakers, including Harwinder Singh Raja Brar, Ram Gopal Raikoti, Atma Singh Lohatbaddi, Kamaljit Kaur and Varinder, highlighted sacrifices made by Shaheed Kartar Sarabha and issues related with the freedom of press.

Speakers regretted that the elements of patriotism, revolution, accountability and meticulousness followed by Sarabha in journalism had been eclipsed by anti-national forces leading to instability and chaos in present society

