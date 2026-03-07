A local man was shot in the forehead by his neighbour on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Satnam Singh (40) of Ward 7, Payal, was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Payal, in an unconscious state around 7.30 pm and was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on the demand of his relatives as his condition was stated to be critical.

Payal DSP Jasbinder Singh Khera said the police have initiated process against Sukhbir Singh, the prime suspect.

Sources said the key suspect, son of a Home Guard posted at a police station in the Ludhiana Commissionerate, had allegedly shot him in the forehead.

SMO, Payal, Harvinder Singh Kaler, confirmed that Satnam was brought to hospital in a serious condition, following which he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, as demanded by relatives of the victim.

Perusal of records at the Civil Hospital revealed that Satnam was brought with a gunshot injury in the forehead and he was unconscious.

A large number of residents, including family and friends of the victim, had gathered in front of the police station to get action expedited against the suspects in the case.