Homeless brave chill as mercury dips in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 18

Despite the dip in minimum temperature in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) was yet to resume the night shelter service for homeless. The destitute are forced to sleep in the open as required arrangements at the night shelters were yet to be ensured.

Dirty blankets, mattresses left dumped at a room in the building. Inderjeet Verma

MC’s night shelters are located near Clock Tower in the limit of MC’s Zone A, Ghoda Colony in Zone B, Old Fire Brigade building near Vishwakarma Chowk in Zone C and in the Dairy Complex area of Haibowal that falls under Zone D but none of these were reopened for winter. The minimum temperature was recorded at 9°C in Ludhiana on Thursday.

Night shelter near Clock Tower ‘unsafe’

The MC’s most-visited night shelter near Clock Tower lies in neglect. The night shelter building is reportedly old and “unsafe”. The beddings were dirty and open urination is a common issue near the entrance. A garbage dump had been set up just next to the night shelter.

Notably, a portion of the old building had collapsed during the rainy season earlier this year. Questions were raised over the structural safety of the night shelter, which usually remained full during the winter season, in the past. An official on condition of anonymity said the building in which the night shelter is situated is “unsafe” which is why the civic body is looking for an alternative site to set up a night shelter for this winter season.

Ensure all arrangements, says ex-councillor

According to the information, there was no provision to get the old blankets and bedding cleaned at MC’s night shelters. A former councillor Inder Aggarwal said as the winter is arriving, MC should reopen the night shelters at the earliest. All requisite arrangements must be ensured there. There should be proper arrangements for drinking water and washrooms as well at all-night shelters. Due to the Covid-19 threat, the rooms should be sanitised and cleaned properly. Cleaned bedding and blankets should be provided to the visitors who come to sleep at night shelters.

Homeless people are commonly seen sleeping near Jagraon Bridge, Samrala Chowk, under Elevated Road near Railway Station, Transport Nagar and various other areas in the city. Notably, the MC had deployed a few buses of the Ludhiana City Bus Service Limited to shift the destitute persons from different areas of the city to nearby night shelters in the past.

No dedicated night shelter for women

There was no dedicated night shelter for women in the city. According to the information, only men generally visited the existing the MC’s night shelters. It had also been observed that some men in the inebriated condition generally visited these night shelters.

To be opened soon: Officials

MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh said they had visited the night shelters and required arrangements have been made. The night shelters would be opened for homeless persons soon. He said B&R Branch officials at Zone A have been asked to look into the matter related to the night shelter near Clock Tower and take requisite measures.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the night shelters would be opened soon.